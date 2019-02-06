[LISTEN] NPA boss Shamila Batohi 'has her work cut out for her'

Radio 702 | South Africans will be looking to Batohi to repair the reputation of the NPA, tainted by allegations of political influence.

Aubrey Masango spoke to Dr Somadoda Fikeni, a political analyst, about Batohi and the work that lies ahead for her office.

Fikeni says Batohi needs to have a thick skin when dealing with politicians and making sure that she doesn’t allow interference to "muddy her work".

