[LISTEN] Father speaks out after Taxify driver allegedly stabs daughter, friend

CAPE TOWN - A Durbanville father has shared the ordeal of his daughter and her friend, who was allegedly by a Taxify driver in Cape Town.

The father says his daughter and a friend were attacked following a ride in one of the e-hailing service's vehicles.

“I’ve heard bad things about Taxify, especially in the Southern Suburbs,” says the father of the 20-year-old woman.

He says the driver stabbed the two women after her daughter revealed that she didn’t have cash on her, but her boyfriend would "pay him to double" once they had reached his place.

The father says he’s been having difficulties getting hold of Taxify to track the man.

