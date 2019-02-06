[LISTEN] Dept puts Valhalla Primary & Hoërskool Driehoek under spotlight
Radio 702 | A teacher at Valhalla Primary School is accused of sexually abusing at least 23 young girls while four pupils died in Hoërskool Driehoek walkway collapse.
JOHANNESBURG - A 55-year-old educator has been accused of sexually abusing at least 23 pupils, aged between 10 and 13, at the Valhalla Primary School in Centurion.
Education officials have visited the school, counsellors have been deployed and a case of sexual assault has been opened with the police.
Speaking on Radio702, Steve Mabona says dozens of young girls have come forward with allegations of sexual abuse at the school and the department has been removed from the school.
“Parents have been very anxious and say they cannot have a teacher who has been accused of such serious offences and allegations…”
At the same time, the department has appointed structural engineers to analyse the walkway collapse which killed four learners at Hoërskool Driehoek.
Listen to the audio above for more.
