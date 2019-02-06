-
[WATCH] Self-proclaimed prophet Bushiri and wife released on bailLocal
Liberia’s president calls for national prayers for economic recovery
President George Weah is organising all-night prayer vigils on the last Friday of every month for people to pray for infrastructure and economic development.
PRETORIA - Liberian President George Weah is urging his compatriots to pray daily for the country’s economic recovery.
Weah is organising all-night prayer vigils on the last Friday of every month for people to pray for infrastructure and economic development.
He’s religious advisor Emmanuel Nimely says divine intervention could save the Liberian economy, so people should heed the president’s call for them to pray for it.
There has been a mixed public response to the president’s call for prayer.
Listeners to a Freetown talk radio show said the country was being run by evildoers so no amount of prayer could help it.
Other insist that praying can do no harm.
Talk show host Henry Costa says the United States, China and Japan grew their economies with hard work and wise investment, not prayer.
