Leopards boss Thidiela mum on suspension rumours

CT dad fatally wounded after dropping children at schoolLocal
SJC pickets outside court ahead of Axolile Notywala’s first appearanceLocal
WCED to investigate after teacher slaps pupil at Sans Souci Girls' HighLocal
Bail for Agrizzi, 4 others in Bosasa corruption caseLocal
SA business confidence index falls in JanuaryBusiness
[LISTEN] NPA boss Shamila Batohi 'has her work cut out for her'Local
CT dad fatally wounded after dropping children at schoolLocal
SJC pickets outside court ahead of Axolile Notywala’s first appearanceLocal
WCED to investigate after teacher slaps pupil at Sans Souci Girls' HighLocal
Bail for Agrizzi, 4 others in Bosasa corruption caseLocal
SA business confidence index falls in JanuaryBusiness
[LISTEN] NPA boss Shamila Batohi 'has her work cut out for her'Local
[OPINION] Sona 2019: President Ramaphosa must move beyond the platitudesOpinion
What Cosatu expects from Ramaphosa's #Sona2019Local
DA WC: Philippi East police station under-resourcing ‘a complete injustice’Politics
[INFOGRAPHIC] #Sona2019 by the numbersLocal
Opposition parties offer mixed expectations for #Sona2019Politics
ANC: Members implicated in state capture must be dealt with swiftlyPolitics
[OPINION] Just let children beOpinion
[ANALYSIS] Why delays to fixing healthcare are bad news for South AfricansOpinion
[OPINION] Are we 'zucked'? The case for regulating FacebookOpinion
[ANALYSIS] How easy access to alcohol, and adverts, affect women in SAOpinion
[OPINION] Agrizzi: The confessions of a racistOpinion
[ANALYSIS] Ramos’s exit underscores how few SA women hold top jobsOpinion
What is hydroponics - and is it the future of farming?Business
Aussie dollar goes down under as global slowdown forces RBA shiftBusiness
German cabinet to hold secret session on Huawei's role in 5G network - paperWorld
Toyota cuts full-year profit forecast, warns over BrexitBusiness
[UPDATE] Agrizzi, Van Tonder and Mti among 7 arrested by HawksBusiness
Madrid taxi drivers call off anti-Uber strike, vow to fight onBusiness
Ariana Grande 'axes' Grammy performanceLifestyle
Michael B. Jordan 'needed therapy' after starring in ‘Black Panther’Lifestyle
Liam Neeson premiere scrapped amid racism rowLifestyle
Jennifer Lawrence confirms engagement to Cooke MaroneyLifestyle
‘I’m not a racist,’ insists Liam NeesonLifestyle
It’s official, Oscars will take place without a hostLifestyle
PowerBall Results: Tuesday, 5 February 2019Local
Madonna to receive Advocate for Change Award at GLAAD AwardsLifestyle
Women's brains appear 'years younger' than men's: studyLifestyle
Bahraini refugee footballer could be jailed in Thailand until AugustWorld
Kaizer Chiefs needs to win next Soweto Derby match, says ParkerSport
Naomi Osaka pulls out of Qatar Open with injurySport
India to bowl in first T20 against New ZealandSport
FifaGate: Ex-Guatemala boss sentenced to time served, fined $350,000Sport
Sascoc served with papers by former media partnerSport
#WitsHungerStrike: Students protest against private securityLocal
[WATCH] De Lille launches GOOD party ManifestoPolitics
[WATCH] 'I'll kill you if you tell anyone' - Basson on Bosasa threatsLocal
[WATCH] Fitness: A solution to the male midlife crisis?Lifestyle
[WATCH] 'He was so amazing' - Hoërskool Driehoek mourns pupilsLocal
[WATCH] Seal of approval: Buffel settles in at Fish Hoek beachLocal
[WATCH] Bushiri supporters: 'Is the SA govt bigger than God?'Local
[WATCH] Highlights from the #EFFManifestoLaunchPolitics
[VIDEO] Vanderbijlpark school walkway collapse kills 3Local
[LISTEN] Father speaks out after Taxify driver allegedly stabs daughter, friendLocal
[LISTEN] Amanda Black on abuse: 'If you don't love yourself, you are vulnerable'Lifestyle
[LISTEN] WC average salaries overtake Gauteng. Here's whyBusiness
[LISTEN] 'Sexy, stylish & influential' Siv Ngesi shares personal money secretsBusiness
[LISTEN] Shepherd Bushiri: Prophet or fraudster?Local
[LISTEN] Hoërskool Driehoek principal: We couldn't have prevented tragedyLocal
[LISTEN] 'We're still in poverty' - caller on no change after apartheidLocal
[LISTEN] Should President Ramaphosa throw Zimbabwe a lifeline?Africa
[LISTEN] Who actually invented the ‘Please Call Me’ SMS service?Business
[CARTOON] Two-Faced Malema
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
[CARTOON] Spanners in the WorksPolitics
[CARTOON] Not One To Blow His Own Trumpet...Politics
[CARTOON] They have your back, Theresa!World
[CARTOON] Cyril The BurgermasterPolitics
[CARTOON] Unity In Action?Politics
[CARTOON] A Case of InequalityLocal
Leopards boss Thidiela mum on suspension rumours
Black Leopards Chairman David Thidiela refused to confirm nor deny where he has copped a one-year ban, and fined R1 million, from all football related activities by the National Soccer League.
JOHANNESBURG - Black Leopards chairman David Thidiela refused to confirm nor deny whether he has copped a one-year ban, and fined R1 million, from all football related activities by the National Soccer League.
Thidiela came under fire when he made derogatory and offensive remarks towards Absa Premiership Referee Victor Hlungwani after Leopards 2-1 loss in a league match against Bloemfontein Celtic at the Thoyondou Stadium back in September 2018.
Thidiela has issued an apology to Hlungwani but the NSL were probing the matter and reports surfaced in Soccer Laduma on Tuesday that Thidiela had been brandished with a 12-month suspension and handed a hefty R1 million fine.
When reached for comment by EWN Sport, Thidiela referred the matter to his legal representative Eric Mabuza who was not available comment. Instead, Thidiela said that his focus was on his side’s league encounter with reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus.
