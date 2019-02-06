Popular Topics
Leopards boss Thidiela mum on suspension rumours

Black Leopards Chairman David Thidiela refused to confirm nor deny where he has copped a one-year ban, and fined R1 million, from all football related activities by the National Soccer League.

Black Leopards' chairperson, David Thidiela. Picture: @lidodaduvha/Twitter
Black Leopards' chairperson, David Thidiela. Picture: @lidodaduvha/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Black Leopards chairman David Thidiela refused to confirm nor deny whether he has copped a one-year ban, and fined R1 million, from all football related activities by the National Soccer League.

Thidiela came under fire when he made derogatory and offensive remarks towards Absa Premiership Referee Victor Hlungwani after Leopards 2-1 loss in a league match against Bloemfontein Celtic at the Thoyondou Stadium back in September 2018.

Thidiela has issued an apology to Hlungwani but the NSL were probing the matter and reports surfaced in Soccer Laduma on Tuesday that Thidiela had been brandished with a 12-month suspension and handed a hefty R1 million fine.

When reached for comment by EWN Sport, Thidiela referred the matter to his legal representative Eric Mabuza who was not available comment. Instead, Thidiela said that his focus was on his side’s league encounter with reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus.

