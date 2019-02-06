Lawyer: Concerns over Jiba’s appointment were because she’s a black woman
Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba’s counsel, Norman Arendse, referred Willie Hofmeyr to previous national directors who were all black men and were not career prosecutors.
PRETORIA - Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba’s legal team has suggested that concerns and objections raised related to her appointment as the acting National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) were because she is a black woman.
The submissions were made on Tuesday at the Mokgoro inquiry during the cross-examination of deputy prosecutions boss Willie Hofmeyr.
The inquiry is investigating Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi’s fitness to hold office.
Jiba’s counsel, advocate Norman Arendse, referred Hofmeyr to previous national directors who were all black men and were not career prosecutors.
But Hofmeyr clarified his concerns about Jiba.
“And I’m contrasting this with the appointment of Ms Jiba who’d been a prosecutor for 21-22 years and you, Ms (Glynnis) Breytenbach, expressed surprise at her appointment. The first black African woman to be appointed at this position, you should’ve welcomed it, Mr Hofmeyr,” said Arendse.
Hofmeyr responded: “She already had some disciplinary issues by that time.”
Jiba was suspended after it emerged she had conspired with then Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli, which led to the arrest of prosecutor Gerrie Nel on trumped-up charges.
Jiba’s suspension was lifted and she returned to work after reaching a secret settlement with then Justice Minister Jeff Radebe.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
