KZN police investigate after student shot dead at DUT

DURBAN – KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of murder after a student from the Durban University of Technology (DUT) was shot dead, allegedly by private security on campus.

Authorities say a group of students was trying to vandalise one of the buildings when a scuffle ensued injuring an admin assistant, another student and a security guard - all of whom were taken to a nearby hospital.

Students and eyewitnesses claim during a commotion between the private security and the protesters, one of the guards pulled out their weapon and opened fire.

A case of public violence has also been opened against demonstrators who are understood to have damaged property.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Thembeka Mbele says authorities will continue monitoring the situation near DUT’s Steve Biko campus.

“It was reported that a student has died with one gunshot wound in the abdomen and a case of murder was being processed for investigation.”

One eyewitness and DUT student Thobani Ntuli says they rushed the now deceased victim to City Hospital to be treated for his gunshot wound.

“We had to escape because they wanted to arrest anyone who is wearing the EFF T-shirt. We don’t know what’s happening.”

Meanwhile, DUT’s management has announced that the institution will be closed until further notice.

It says the university is saddened by the unfortunate incident. Management says due to the sensitivity around what happened, it is unable to divulge further details at this stage.

