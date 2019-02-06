KZN police investigate after student shot dead at DUT

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 40°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

KZN police investigate after student shot dead at DUT

Students and eyewitnesses claim during a commotion between the private security and the protesters, one of the guards pulled out their weapon and opened fire.

The Durban University of Technology. Picture: www.dut.ac.za
The Durban University of Technology. Picture: www.dut.ac.za
17 minutes ago

DURBAN – KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of murder after a student from the Durban University of Technology (DUT) was shot dead, allegedly by private security on campus.

Authorities say a group of students was trying to vandalise one of the buildings when a scuffle ensued injuring an admin assistant, another student and a security guard - all of whom were taken to a nearby hospital.

Students and eyewitnesses claim during a commotion between the private security and the protesters, one of the guards pulled out their weapon and opened fire.

A case of public violence has also been opened against demonstrators who are understood to have damaged property.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Thembeka Mbele says authorities will continue monitoring the situation near DUT’s Steve Biko campus.

“It was reported that a student has died with one gunshot wound in the abdomen and a case of murder was being processed for investigation.”

One eyewitness and DUT student Thobani Ntuli says they rushed the now deceased victim to City Hospital to be treated for his gunshot wound.

“We had to escape because they wanted to arrest anyone who is wearing the EFF T-shirt. We don’t know what’s happening.”

Meanwhile, DUT’s management has announced that the institution will be closed until further notice.

It says the university is saddened by the unfortunate incident. Management says due to the sensitivity around what happened, it is unable to divulge further details at this stage.

(Edited by Leeto Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA