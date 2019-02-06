Kaizer Chiefs needs to win next Soweto Derby match, says Parker

Amakhosi go into the clash under some pressure to get a positive result after they slipped to 6th of the Absa Premiership log with a 1-0 loss to Cape Town City at home last weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs veteran attacker Bernard Parker is tired of coming up short against Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby rivalry, as the two team prepare to face each other once more at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Amakhosi go into the clash under some pressure to get a positive result after they slipped to 6th of the Absa Premiership log with a 1-0 loss to Cape Town City at home last weekend, while they haven’t beaten the 2nd placed Ghosts from Orlando since December 2014.

The dreadful run for Chiefs in the Soweto Derby also includes three consecutive losses in all competitions in the past two seasons, a trend that the 32-year-old Parker is eager to break on Saturday.

“We are well aware of what has happened in the past three encounters and we also know how the feeling of losing in a derby is and it is definitely a feeling we do not what to feel anymore.”

Parker who is in his seventh season with the Glamour Boys is also adamant that his side are still in the running for league honors this season and that a victory over their rivals will go a long way in keeping them in touch with the leaders Wits.

“It is more mental for us now. We need to be free and playing within our guidelines and according to plan. If we can do that we know we will come out on top and we will get the three points. We need the three points. No pressure but this is a must win game for us.”

Chiefs are 10 points adrift from Wits at the top of the table and a win for them can see them leapfrog Bloemfontein Celtic into joint fourth on the log with Cape Town City, while three points for Pirates can put pressure on Wits and narrow the gap to just two points.

Kickoff at the FNB Stadium is at 15:00 on Saturday.