Jennifer Lawrence confirms engagement to Cooke Maroney

The pair are thought to have been dating since the spring, but they have remained tight-lipped about their romance.

LOS ANGELES – Jennifer Lawrence has confirmed she is engaged to Cooke Maroney, her representative has confirmed.

Rumours had been swirling that the Hunger Games star and boyfriend Cooke Maroney had taken their relationship to the next level after the actress was spotted with a "massive" ring on her finger and now her representative has confirmed the couple are set to say 'I do'.

The pair are thought to have been dating since the spring, but they have remained tight-lipped about their romance. They were spotted out together in June in New York City and have since been seen around the world getting cozy on numerous occasions. About two months after confirming their relationship, the couple vacationed in Paris for a few days, where they were seen holding hands.

Previously, sources claimed the Red Sparrow actress was "happy" in her romance with New York art gallery director, after a dinner date they shared together back in June.

A source said: "They [were] super cuddly throughout dinner - very affectionate and comfortable with each other. She's really happy. She has nothing to hide. This seems like the real deal."

Maroney works at New York's Gladstone Gallery, which represents artists including Lena Dunham's dad, Carroll Dunham, as well as Richard Prince, Anish Kapoor, and Bjork's ex, Matthew Barney.

He is known on the art party scene and previously worked at the prestigious Gagosian gallery.

Lawrence was introduced to Maroney by her best friend Laura Simpson.

A source added: "They met through Jen's friend Laura. The relationship has been going on a few weeks. But they have been very private and careful not to be seen together."