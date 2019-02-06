Jennifer Lawrence confirms engagement to Cooke Maroney
The pair are thought to have been dating since the spring, but they have remained tight-lipped about their romance.
LOS ANGELES – Jennifer Lawrence has confirmed she is engaged to Cooke Maroney, her representative has confirmed.
Rumours had been swirling that the Hunger Games star and boyfriend Cooke Maroney had taken their relationship to the next level after the actress was spotted with a "massive" ring on her finger and now her representative has confirmed the couple are set to say 'I do'.
The pair are thought to have been dating since the spring, but they have remained tight-lipped about their romance. They were spotted out together in June in New York City and have since been seen around the world getting cozy on numerous occasions. About two months after confirming their relationship, the couple vacationed in Paris for a few days, where they were seen holding hands.
Previously, sources claimed the Red Sparrow actress was "happy" in her romance with New York art gallery director, after a dinner date they shared together back in June.
A source said: "They [were] super cuddly throughout dinner - very affectionate and comfortable with each other. She's really happy. She has nothing to hide. This seems like the real deal."
Maroney works at New York's Gladstone Gallery, which represents artists including Lena Dunham's dad, Carroll Dunham, as well as Richard Prince, Anish Kapoor, and Bjork's ex, Matthew Barney.
He is known on the art party scene and previously worked at the prestigious Gagosian gallery.
Lawrence was introduced to Maroney by her best friend Laura Simpson.
A source added: "They met through Jen's friend Laura. The relationship has been going on a few weeks. But they have been very private and careful not to be seen together."
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.