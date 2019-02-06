'I will get it built,' Trump tells Congress of border wall

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump vowed Tuesday to get his disputed border wall built despite Democratic opposition, even as he urged Congress to "work together" and forge a deal on border security.

"I'll get it built," Trump said in his State of the Union speech.

"Simply put, walls work and walls save lives. So let's work together, compromise, and reach a deal that will truly make America safe," he said, just 10 days before a deadline for Congress to reach a bipartisan agreement on funding for border security.