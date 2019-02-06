'I will get it built,' Trump tells Congress of border wall
Trump vowed Tuesday to get his disputed border wall built despite Democratic opposition, even as he urged Congress to "work together" and forge a deal on border security.
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump vowed Tuesday to get his disputed border wall built despite Democratic opposition, even as he urged Congress to "work together" and forge a deal on border security.
"I'll get it built," Trump said in his State of the Union speech.
"Simply put, walls work and walls save lives. So let's work together, compromise, and reach a deal that will truly make America safe," he said, just 10 days before a deadline for Congress to reach a bipartisan agreement on funding for border security.
Popular in World
-
Venezuelan military blocks bridge at Colombia border: opposition
-
Trump seeks to 'eliminate HIV' in US within 10 years
-
Apple replacing retail boss as pressure on for sales
-
ANC accuses 5 Western countries of pushing for regime change in SA
-
International embassies say media got their SA corruption memo wrong
-
Pope admits priests, bishops sexually abused nuns
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.