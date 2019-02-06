Popular Topics
Hendricks takes four wickets as Pakistan struggle

South Africa restricted Pakistan to 168 for nine in the third and final Twenty20 international at SuperSport Park on Wednesday.

FILE: The Proteas celebrate after defeating Pakistan on 3 February 2019. Picture: AFP
FILE: The Proteas celebrate after defeating Pakistan on 3 February 2019. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

CENTURION - Left-arm opening bowler Beuran Hendricks took a career-best four for 14 as South Africa restricted Pakistan to 168 for nine in the third and final Twenty20 international at SuperSport Park on Wednesday.

Seven Pakistan batsmen reached double figures but the highest score was 26 by Mohammad Rizwan.

Seeking a consolation win after losing the first two matches in the series, Pakistan made a fast start but were unable to put together any significant partnerships.

A mid-innings collapse when three wickets fell for five runs in nine balls reduced Pakistan to 94 for five, with Rizwan, captain Shoaib Malik and Hussain Talat falling in quick succession. Malik was run out for 18 after a mix-up with Talat.

Shadab Khan hit three sixes in the final over from Andile Phehlukwayo to finish with 22 not out off eight balls. The last over cost 21 runs.

Babar Azam again gave Pakistan a good start, striking 23 off 11 balls before he was caught at cover off Chris Morris in the third over. Morris finished with two for 27.

