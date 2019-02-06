Hawks arrest 7 over Bosasa revelations at Zondo Commission
Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says those arrested allegedly received and accepted gifts in the form of cash.
JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have arrested seven suspects on allegations of corruption, money laundering and fraud related to the recent Bosasa revelations at the state capture inquiry.
The unit says the arrests follow investigations into the misappropriation of R1.6 billion in tenders awarded to the company by the Correctional Services Department and its affiliates.
"It's based on the investigation that has been ongoing. We have now taken a decision to bring those fingered in corruption to court today (Wednesday). They are currently being processed and will appear today at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court."
They also allegedly received financial assistance in buying properties, cars, and payments to travel abroad.
In their recent testimonies at the state capture inquiry, former Bosasa executives revealed how former high-ranking Correctional Services officials and another government official were on Bosasa’s bankroll in exchange for state business, protection and influence.
The names of those arrested have not been made public, but the likes of the former commissioner of Correctional Services, Linda Mti and former Correctional Service CFO Patrick Gillingham have featured prominently in the presented evidence.
WATCH: 'I'll kill you if you tell anyone' - Basson on Bosasa threats
