Gauteng Education Dept investigates sex abuse claims at primary school

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department is investigating cases of sexual abuse at the Valhalla Primary School in Centurion, Pretoria.

It’s alleged a male teacher assaulted pupils in 2018.

The department is expected to visit the school on Wednesday morning to speak to parents and gather more information.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona says the matter has also been reported to police: “They need to make sure that there’s at a least counsellor provided at the school. Those learners need to be assisted. It’s a matter of urgency in making sure that the educator is not at the school, because we can’t have allegations like these and still allow the teacher to continue with his work.”

Last month, Gauteng Premier David Makhura used the start of the 2019 academic year to warn those who abused children at school that they will face harsh consequences. Makhura was speaking at the newly built Menzi Primary School in Tsakane in Ekurhuleni.

He joined Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi to officially open the R100 million state-of-the-art institution.

Premier Makhura said that schools must become safe havens for children.

“We don’t want any of our children to be abused and to be raped.”

Makhura issued a stern warning to perpetrators of child abuse.

“We don’t want anybody to touch you because anybody who touches them, touches us.”

It emerged over a year ago that over a dozen young girls from the AB Xuma Primary School in Soweto had been sexually abused, allegedly by their former school guard.

But last month, the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court acquitted accused Johannes Molefe of all charges due to insufficient evidence.

A year ago, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) announced that it would work with other Chapter 9 institutions in dealing with sexual violence in schools.

There have been multiple reports of pupils being sexually violated at schools in Gauteng. At the time, the commission’s spokesperson, Gushwell Brookes, said they had already started talks with the Commission for Gender Equality.

"The commission is extremely concerned of this and reject that multiple human rights are being violated, let alone the criminal aspect or the physical and emotional impact on these children."

Additional reporting by Thando Kubheka.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)