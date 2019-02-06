Gang violence leaves four dead in separate shootings in WC

A man was shot dead in Bonteheuwel and three more people were killed in Mitchells Plain.

In the space of just a few hours, four men were killed in separate shootings on Monday.

In Bonteheuwel, a man was gunned down in a suspected gang-related hit.

Police say the gunman fled after being chased by the victim's brother. He's still at large.

Three men were gunned down in Lentegeur on the same day. Four arrests were made.