Former TRC members want inquiry into interference of apartheid-era cases

The group also wants Ramaphosa to apologise to victims of apartheid-era atrocities who have been denied justice for several decades.

JOHANNESBURG – Former members of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) have written to President Cyril Ramaphosa, calling for a commission of inquiry into the political interference that has stopped the investigation and prosecution of all cases referred by the TRC to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Families of anti-apartheid activists like Nokuthula Simelane, Ahmed Timol and Neil Aggett say they feel betrayed by the post-apartheid government.

Former TRC members say families who suffered at the hands of the apartheid regime deserve an apology.

In a letter addressed to Ramaphosa they say that while compromises had to be made during the transition to democracy, it did not mean that crimes, such as murder, should go unpunished especially where the perpetrators failed to apply or were not granted amnesty.

The group also says that the police and the NPA colluded with political forces to ensure the deliberate suppression of the bulk of apartheid-era cases.

Despite the TRC handing over hundreds of cases to the NPA virtually all were abandoned.

This is why they want Ramaphosa to institute an inquiry and identify those responsible for suppressing these cases.