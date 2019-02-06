Popular Topics
Firefighters attend to Sea Point blaze

The blaze broke out inside a flat on the third floor and so far no injuries have been reported.

Picture: freeimages.com.
Picture: freeimages.com.
Bonga Dlulane 6 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Firefighters have been deployed to a block of flats in Sea Point.

The blaze broke out inside a flat on the third floor and so far, no injuries have been reported.

Fire and Rescue's Theo Layne said: “Whilst the fire had occurred on the third floor, the upper floors had sustained mostly smoke damage.”

Meanwhile, in Johannesburg, a woman has given birth to a healthy baby in the back of an Ekurhuleni fire engine.

Firefighters were heading back to the Edenvale Station on Tuesday when they got the call that the woman had gone into labour on the side of the road.

Emergency services spokesperson William Ntladi said both mom and baby are doing well.

He said: “They had to do a prehospital medical assessment on the baby and mother and were both declared healthy. They were taken to Edenvale Hospital for further medical care.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

