Firefighters attend to Sea Point blaze

-
Firefighters attend to Sea Point blazeLocal
-
NATO leaders to meet in London in DecemberWorld
-
Politics divide DUT students after Mlungisi Madonsela’s deathLocal
-
Two Afghan journalists killed in attack on radio station - officialsWorld
-
[WATCH] Agrizzi, four others granted bail in Bosasa corruption caseLocal
-
[WATCH] Self-proclaimed prophet Bushiri and wife released on bailLocal
Popular Topics
-
Firefighters attend to Sea Point blazeLocal
-
Politics divide DUT students after Mlungisi Madonsela’s deathLocal
-
[WATCH] Agrizzi, four others granted bail in Bosasa corruption caseLocal
-
[WATCH] Self-proclaimed prophet Bushiri and wife released on bailLocal
-
[WATCH] Valhalla Primary School suspends teacher accused of assaulting pupilsLocal
-
Parly’s police committee welcomes arrest of Agrizzi, ex-prison bossesLocal
Popular Topics
-
[OPINION] Sona 2019: President Ramaphosa must move beyond the platitudesOpinion
-
What Cosatu expects from Ramaphosa's #Sona2019Local
-
DA WC: Philippi East police station under-resourcing ‘a complete injustice’Politics
-
[INFOGRAPHIC] #Sona2019 by the numbersLocal
-
Opposition parties offer mixed expectations for #Sona2019Politics
-
ANC: Members implicated in state capture must be dealt with swiftlyPolitics
-
[OPINION] Just let children beOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Why delays to fixing healthcare are bad news for South AfricansOpinion
-
[OPINION] Are we 'zucked'? The case for regulating FacebookOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] How easy access to alcohol, and adverts, affect women in SAOpinion
-
[OPINION] Agrizzi: The confessions of a racistOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Ramos’s exit underscores how few SA women hold top jobsOpinion
Popular Topics
-
What is hydroponics - and is it the future of farming?Business
-
Aussie dollar goes down under as global slowdown forces RBA shiftBusiness
-
German cabinet to hold secret session on Huawei's role in 5G network - paperWorld
-
Toyota cuts full-year profit forecast, warns over BrexitBusiness
-
[UPDATE] Agrizzi, Van Tonder and Mti among 7 arrested by HawksBusiness
-
Madrid taxi drivers call off anti-Uber strike, vow to fight onBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Ariana Grande 'axes' Grammy performanceLifestyle
-
Michael B. Jordan 'needed therapy' after starring in ‘Black Panther’Lifestyle
-
Liam Neeson premiere scrapped amid racism rowLifestyle
-
Jennifer Lawrence confirms engagement to Cooke MaroneyLifestyle
-
‘I’m not a racist,’ insists Liam NeesonLifestyle
-
It’s official, Oscars will take place without a hostLifestyle
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday, 5 February 2019Local
-
Madonna to receive Advocate for Change Award at GLAAD AwardsLifestyle
-
Women's brains appear 'years younger' than men's: studyLifestyle
-
Leopards boss Thidiela mum on suspension rumoursSport
-
Bahraini refugee footballer could be jailed in Thailand until AugustWorld
-
Kaizer Chiefs needs to win next Soweto Derby match, says ParkerSport
-
Naomi Osaka pulls out of Qatar Open with injurySport
-
India to bowl in first T20 against New ZealandSport
-
FifaGate: Ex-Guatemala boss sentenced to time served, fined $350,000Sport
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] Agrizzi, four others granted bail in Bosasa corruption caseLocal
-
[WATCH] Self-proclaimed prophet Bushiri and wife released on bailLocal
-
[WATCH] Valhalla Primary School suspends teacher accused of assaulting pupilsLocal
-
[WATCH] Search for the next Obama to take on Trump in 2020World
-
#WitsHungerStrike: Students protest against private securityLocal
-
[WATCH] De Lille launches GOOD party ManifestoPolitics
-
[WATCH] 'I'll kill you if you tell anyone' - Basson on Bosasa threatsLocal
-
[WATCH] Fitness: A solution to the male midlife crisis?Lifestyle
-
[WATCH] 'He was so amazing' - Hoërskool Driehoek mourns pupilsLocal
-
[LISTEN] Father speaks out after Taxify driver allegedly stabs daughter, friendLocal
-
[LISTEN] Amanda Black on abuse: 'If you don't love yourself, you are vulnerable'Lifestyle
-
[LISTEN] WC average salaries overtake Gauteng. Here's whyBusiness
-
[LISTEN] 'Sexy, stylish & influential' Siv Ngesi shares personal money secretsBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Shepherd Bushiri: Prophet or fraudster?Local
-
[LISTEN] Hoërskool Driehoek principal: We couldn't have prevented tragedyLocal
-
[LISTEN] 'We're still in poverty' - caller on no change after apartheidLocal
-
[LISTEN] Should President Ramaphosa throw Zimbabwe a lifeline?Africa
-
[LISTEN] Who actually invented the ‘Please Call Me’ SMS service?Business
[CARTOON] Two-Faced Malema
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
-
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
-
[CARTOON] Spanners in the WorksPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Not One To Blow His Own Trumpet...Politics
-
[CARTOON] They have your back, Theresa!World
-
[CARTOON] Cyril The BurgermasterPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Unity In Action?Politics
-
[CARTOON] A Case of InequalityLocal
- Wed
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 22°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 23°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 36°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 40°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 36°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 16°C
Firefighters attend to Sea Point blaze
The blaze broke out inside a flat on the third floor and so far no injuries have been reported.
CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Firefighters have been deployed to a block of flats in Sea Point.
The blaze broke out inside a flat on the third floor and so far, no injuries have been reported.
Fire and Rescue's Theo Layne said: “Whilst the fire had occurred on the third floor, the upper floors had sustained mostly smoke damage.”
Meanwhile, in Johannesburg, a woman has given birth to a healthy baby in the back of an Ekurhuleni fire engine.
Firefighters were heading back to the Edenvale Station on Tuesday when they got the call that the woman had gone into labour on the side of the road.
Emergency services spokesperson William Ntladi said both mom and baby are doing well.
He said: “They had to do a prehospital medical assessment on the baby and mother and were both declared healthy. They were taken to Edenvale Hospital for further medical care.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Bail for Agrizzi, 4 others in Bosasa corruption case2 hours ago
-
WCED to investigate after teacher slaps pupil at Sans Souci Girls' High2 hours ago
-
Parly’s police committee welcomes arrest of Agrizzi, ex-prison bossesone hour ago
-
[UPDATE] Agrizzi, Van Tonder and Mti among 7 arrested by Hawks5 hours ago
-
Self-proclaimed prophet Bushiri & wife granted bail of R100,000 each6 hours ago
-
CT dad fatally wounded after dropping children at school2 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.