Fifa says incumbent Infantino is sole candidate for president

Eskom Megawatt Park workers return to work after picketing
Local
The presidential election will take place at the 69th Fifa Congress in Paris on 5 June 2019
ZURICH - World soccer body Fifa has received just one candidate for its presidential election in June: that of incumbent Gianni Infantino, it said on Wednesday.
“Following the call for election issued by the Fifa Council on 10 June 2018, Fifa’s member associations have proposed, in due time and form, the following candidate for the presidential election to take place at the 69th Fifa Congress in Paris on 5 June 2019: Mr Gianni Infantino,” it said in a statement.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.