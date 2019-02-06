Fifa says incumbent Infantino is sole candidate for president

The presidential election will take place at the 69th Fifa Congress in Paris on 5 June 2019

ZURICH - World soccer body Fifa has received just one candidate for its presidential election in June: that of incumbent Gianni Infantino, it said on Wednesday.

“Following the call for election issued by the Fifa Council on 10 June 2018, Fifa’s member associations have proposed, in due time and form, the following candidate for the presidential election to take place at the 69th Fifa Congress in Paris on 5 June 2019: Mr Gianni Infantino,” it said in a statement.