Fedusa suspends general secretary implicated in dodgy PIC deal

JOHANNESBURG – The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) has confirmed its general secretary Dennis George has been placed on special leave pending an investigation into the purchase of shares in Ayo Technology Solutions.

George is facing allegations that he personally benefitted in the controversial R4.3 billion deal between the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and Ayo, however, he has denied any wrongdoing.

The deal is at the centre of the judicial commission of inquiry looking into impropriety at the PIC.

Fedusa’s deputy general secretary Riefdah Ajam said: “We note and we are trying to determine the veracity of the allegations with regards to the general secretary. The federation will follow due process and the outcome will naturally be communicated.”