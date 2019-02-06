CT dad fatally wounded after dropping children at school

The anti-gang unit is investigating the shooting that took place outside the school earlier this morning.

CAPE TOWN – A man has been shot and killed while dropping his children at Woodville Primary School in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town.

The anti-gang unit is investigating the shooting that took place outside the school on Wednesday morning.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says, “The man was shot and fatally wounded. No one else was wounded in the vehicle. A case of murder has been opened for investigation, with no arrests at this stage.”