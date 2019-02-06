eThekwini mayor rejects claims after cops remove journalists from briefing

-
Stray cows add to Modi’s farmer woes as Indian election loomsWorld
-
[WATCH] Search for the next Obama to take on Trump in 2020World
-
With eye on Afghanistan talks, Trump vows to stop 'endless wars'World
-
Gauteng Education Dept investigates sex abuse claims at primary schoolLocal
-
FifaGate: Ex-Guatemala boss sentenced to time served, fined $350,000Sport
-
eThekwini mayor rejects claims after cops remove journalists from briefingLocal
-
Gauteng Education Dept investigates sex abuse claims at primary schoolLocal
-
eThekwini mayor rejects claims after cops remove journalists from briefingLocal
-
Cause of Tintswalo Atlantic lodge fire under investigationLocal
-
Sascoc served with papers by former media partnerSport
-
[INFOGRAPHIC] #Sona2019 by numbersLocal
-
Opposition parties offer mixed expectations for #Sona2019Politics
-
ANC changes tune over backing members implicated at Zondo CommissionPolitics
-
Case against Victor Molosi murder accused postponedPolitics
-
#Sona2019: How has President Ramaphosa fared so far?Politics
-
SA seeks innovation as declining mines add to job crisisPolitics
-
Cosatu wants ANC members implicated in corruption off election listBusiness
-
Agrizzi wasn’t lying about meeting Myeni at PTA hotel, investigators findPolitics
[OPINION] Just let children be
-
[ANALYSIS] Why delays to fixing healthcare are bad news for South AfricansOpinion
-
[OPINION] Are we 'zucked'? The case for regulating FacebookOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] How easy access to alcohol, and adverts, affect women in SAOpinion
-
[OPINION] Agrizzi: The confessions of a racistOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Ramos’s exit underscores how few SA women hold top jobsOpinion
-
[OPINION] What do our politicians really stand for?Opinion
Popular Topics
-
Petrol blues: AA says difficult to predict next price hikeBusiness
-
Ramaphosa continues charm offensive to investors in CTBusiness
-
Apple replacing retail boss as pressure on for salesBusiness
-
SA seeks innovation as declining mines add to job crisisPolitics
-
Cosatu wants ANC members implicated in corruption off election listBusiness
-
Lily Mine promises to recover remains of workersLocal
Popular Topics
‘I’m not a racist,’ insists Liam Neeson
-
It’s official, Oscars will take place without a hostLifestyle
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday, 5 February 2019Local
-
Madonna to receive Advocate for Change Award at GLAAD AwardsLifestyle
-
Women's brains appear 'years younger' than men's: studyLifestyle
-
Liam Neeson reveals hunting for ‘black bastard’ to killLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Amanda Black on abuse: 'If you don't love yourself, you are vulnerable'Lifestyle
-
Cardi B voices support for 21 SavageLifestyle
-
Daniel Craig, Jennifer Lopez and more to present at OscarsLifestyle
-
[OPINION] Just let children beOpinion
-
FifaGate: Ex-Guatemala boss sentenced to time served, fined $350,000Sport
-
Sascoc served with papers by former media partnerSport
-
CAF confident Egypt will be 'ready' for Cup of NationsSport
-
Messi back in training but Valverde will not take risksSport
-
Maluleka: ‘We are still in the running for silverware this season’Sport
-
Desiree Ellis announces squad for Cyprus Women’s CupSport
Popular Topics
-
#WitsHungerStrike: Students protest against private securityLocal
-
[WATCH] De Lille launches GOOD party ManifestoPolitics
-
[WATCH] 'I'll kill you if you tell anyone' - Basson on Bosasa threatsLocal
-
[WATCH] Fitness: A solution to the male midlife crisis?Lifestyle
-
[WATCH] 'He was so amazing' - Hoërskool Driehoek mourns pupilsLocal
-
[WATCH] Seal of approval: Buffel settles in at Fish Hoek beachLocal
-
[WATCH] Bushiri supporters: 'Is the SA govt bigger than God?'Local
-
[WATCH] Highlights from the #EFFManifestoLaunchPolitics
-
[VIDEO] Vanderbijlpark school walkway collapse kills 3Local
-
[LISTEN] WC average salaries overtake Gauteng. Here's whyBusiness
-
[LISTEN] 'Sexy, stylish & influential' Siv Ngesi shares personal money secretsBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Shepherd Bushiri: Prophet or fraudster?Local
-
[LISTEN] Hoërskool Driehoek principal: We couldn't have prevented tragedyLocal
-
[LISTEN] 'We're still in poverty' - caller on no change after apartheidLocal
-
[LISTEN] Should President Ramaphosa throw Zimbabwe a lifeline?Africa
-
[LISTEN] Who actually invented the ‘Please Call Me’ SMS service?Business
-
[LISTEN] Cosatu says alleged mass layoffs behind looming strikeBusiness
-
[LISTEN] A second chance for SA: Sipho Pityana urges new framework for growthBusiness
[CARTOON] Two-Faced Malema
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
-
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
-
[CARTOON] Spanners in the WorksPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Not One To Blow His Own Trumpet...Politics
-
[CARTOON] They have your back, Theresa!World
-
[CARTOON] Cyril The BurgermasterPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Unity In Action?Politics
-
[CARTOON] A Case of InequalityLocal
- Wed
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 22°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 23°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 36°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 40°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 36°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 16°C
eThekwini mayor rejects claims after cops remove journalists from briefing
The reporters were forced to vacate by a group of armed police officers who claimed they were acting on instructions from Mayor Zandile Gumede.
DURBAN – The office of the eThekwini Mayor has rejected claims that an instruction to send Durban Metro Police officers into the city hall chambers to physically remove journalists attending a Democratic Alliance (DA) briefing came from her.
The reporters were forced to vacate by a group of armed police officers who claimed they were acting on the instruction of Mayor Zandile Gumede.
Journalists who were trying to gain access to the chambers were also apparently prevented from entering the building and manhandled.
The mayor’s office says it will be investigating the incident.
Meanwhile, the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has condemned what it's described as unconstitutional and chilling behaviour towards journalists.
Sanef KZN convenor Judy Sandison says, “It’s really not just the right way to go about things. If people or an organisation have a problem with a journalist, you contact the editor or they should speak to the correct authorities, like Sanef.”
Timeline
-
Money channeled through Glebeland hostel to fund KZN ANC, commission told568 days ago
-
eThekwini mayor denies calling marches against Zuma 'treason'671 days ago
-
Over R300m injected into eThekwini Municipality over Durban July weekend948 days ago
-
EThekwini announces plans to build Africa’s tallest building1062 days ago
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday, 5 February 20194 hours ago
-
ANC changes tune over backing members implicated at Zondo Commissionone hour ago
-
Agrizzi wasn’t lying about meeting Myeni at PTA hotel, investigators find13 hours ago
-
Lawyer: 'Concerns over Jiba’s appointment were because she’s a black woman'2 hours ago
-
Bushiri, wife expected to apply for bail todayone hour ago
-
The man behind the pulpit: Who is Shepherd Bushiri?one day ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.