Eskom Megawatt Park workers return to work after picketing

Workers abandoned their posts on Wednesday afternoon to picket over the possible split of Eskom as well as retrenchments.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says employees at Megawatt Park have returned to their workstations following a lunchtime picket outside the office.

Eskom's task team has reportedly proposed unbundling the organisation into three different entities.

Last year, the power utility trimmed its executive management personnel to reduce its wage bill.

Spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said employees are concerned about their future at the cash strapped company.

“People are worried, they are anxious and want to know what is going to happen to them. Management is saying that at this stage there is no mandate from the board to extend this section to other people.”

