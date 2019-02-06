High Court rules ANC dissolution of NW PEC was unlawful
Judgment was handed down on Wednesday morning after former North West ANC chairperson and premier Supra Mahumapelo and four others challenged the ANC’s decision to disband the PEC.
JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Johannesburg has declared the African National Congress’ (ANC) decision to dissolve the North West's provincial executive committee as unlawful.
Judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane found that the national executive committee cannot act in isolation of the ANC constitution.
She has set aside the decision, which means that the PEC is reinstated.
#SupraMahumapelo Therefore the disbanded North West PEC is reinstated - and must be reinstated within 2 days of this court order.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 6, 2019
Task Team is set aside & ANC must pay costs.
