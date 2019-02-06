Popular Topics
High Court rules ANC dissolution of NW PEC was unlawful

Judgment was handed down on Wednesday morning after former North West ANC chairperson and premier Supra Mahumapelo and four others challenged the ANC’s decision to disband the PEC.

FILE: Former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo. Picture: GCIS
FILE: Former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo. Picture: GCIS
45 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Johannesburg has declared the African National Congress’ (ANC) decision to dissolve the North West's provincial executive committee as unlawful.

Judgment was handed down on Wednesday morning after former North West ANC chairperson and premier Supra Mahumapelo and four others challenged the ANC’s decision to disband the PEC.

Judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane found that the national executive committee cannot act in isolation of the ANC constitution.

She has set aside the decision, which means that the PEC is reinstated.

