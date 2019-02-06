DA WC: Philippi East police station under-resourcing ‘a complete injustice’

Stats show between 2017 and 2018 the number of murders in that area increased by more than 36%, from 150 to 205.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape says it’s reported a case of under-resourcing at Philippi East police station to the Public Service Commission (PSC).

DA Western Cape spokesperson on Community Safety Mireille Wenger says an official reply to her parliamentary question has revealed that of the 186 designated police posts, there are only 115 members at the Philippi East police station.

Stats show between 2017 and 2018 the number of murders in that area increased by more than 36%, from 150 to 205.

Wenger says the fact that the third highest crime precinct in South Africa is 40% under-resourced is a complete injustice to residents.

“It means the national government is not resourcing the police station to the levels it set for itself. And in the interim, this community is left unsafe and experience horrific levels of crime.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)