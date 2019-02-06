CT Metrorail commuter dies from electrocution on roof of train

Private security firms must face Parliament over DUT student death
A commuter has died after being electrocuted at Mutual Station, Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN - A commuter has died after being electrocuted at Mutual Station, Cape Town.
Metrorail says the man was on the roof of a train coach when he was electrocuted.
Metrorail Western Cape spokesperson Riana Scott says the train was on its way to Lavistown on Tuesday night when the incident occurred.
In January, another commuter was electrocuted at Philippi train station. He too was on the roof of a train.
VIDEO: Electrocution on Cape Town train causes major delays
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
