CT Metrorail commuter dies from electrocution on roof of train

CAPE TOWN - A commuter has died after being electrocuted at Mutual Station, Cape Town.

Metrorail says the man was on the roof of a train coach when he was electrocuted.

Metrorail Western Cape spokesperson Riana Scott says the train was on its way to Lavistown on Tuesday night when the incident occurred.



In January, another commuter was electrocuted at Philippi train station. He too was on the roof of a train.

