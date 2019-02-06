Centurion teacher accused of sexual abuse removed from school
The 55-year-old educator is accused of sexually abusing at least 23 young girls, aged between 10 and 13.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department has removed an educator accused of sexually abusing dozens of pupils from the Valhalla Primary School in Centurion.
A case of sexual assault has also been opened with the police.
Education officials have visited the school and counsellors have been deployed.
The department’s Steve Mabona says dozens of young girls have come forward with allegations of sexual abuse at the school.
Mabona says the department is also investigating allegations that the implicated teacher has remained at the school despite complaints about him.
It’s alleged the abuse started in June last year and it only came to light last month.
#ValhallaPrimary A teacher accused of sexually abusing at least 23 girls aged between 10 and 13 at the Valhalla Primary School in Centurion has been removed while investigations continue. @EducationGP says the educator will have to report to the district office. TK pic.twitter.com/9VU4dgfUwP— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 6, 2019
