Cause of Tintswalo Atlantic lodge fire under investigation
Tintswalo Atlantic lodge owner Lisa Goosen says they will have a better idea when operations will resume once the site has been cleared.
CAPE TOWN - The cause of a blaze that broke out at Hout Bay’s Tintswalo Atlantic lodge is under investigation.
The blaze broke out early on Tuesday morning.
“As soon as we have a clear indication of that, we’ll then have time limits, targets and things put in place for our rebuild.”
Posted by Tintswalo Atlantic on Tuesday, 5 February 2019
Goosen says the main lodge, kitchen and dining room have been destroyed.
The guest rooms have, however, been spared. No one was injured.
Four years ago, the hotel was gutted in a vegetation fire.
Posted by Tintswalo Atlantic on Tuesday, 5 February 2019
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
