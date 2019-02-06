Cause of Tintswalo Atlantic lodge fire under investigation

CAPE TOWN - The cause of a blaze that broke out at Hout Bay’s Tintswalo Atlantic lodge is under investigation.

The blaze broke out early on Tuesday morning.

Tintswalo Atlantic lodge owner Lisa Goosen says they will have a better idea when operations will resume once the site has been cleared.

“As soon as we have a clear indication of that, we’ll then have time limits, targets and things put in place for our rebuild.”

Goosen says the main lodge, kitchen and dining room have been destroyed.

The guest rooms have, however, been spared. No one was injured.

Four years ago, the hotel was gutted in a vegetation fire.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)