Case against Victor Molosi murder accused postponed
The ANC councillor in Knysna, Victor Molosi, was shot dead outside his home in July 2018.
CAPE TOWN - The three men accused of the murder of African National Congress (ANC) councillor in Knysna Victor Molosi appeared at the Knysna Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
Molosi was shot dead outside his home in July 2018.
The cases against former Knysna councillor, Knysna municipal official and the third man have been transferred to the High Court.
In January, Knysna Municipality remembered Molosi through community activities to celebrate his life.
All three will appear at the George Magistrates Court for a pre-trial conference on 15 March. The accused will remain in custody.
Police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Potje says, “The three accused have been remanded in custody. The case was postponed to 15 March for a pre-trial.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
