Bushiri, wife expected to apply for bail today
The self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary, were picked up by police in Rustenburg last week and charged with fraud and money laundering.
JOHANNESBURG – Hundreds of supporters of embattled pastor Shepherd Bushiri will descend on the Pretoria Commercial Crimes court on Wednesday morning, where he and his wife are expected to apply for bail.
The pair has reportedly enlisted the services of top defence advocate Barry Roux to handle their case.
Bushiri and his wife have spent five straight nights in jail and this morning they are expected to make their bail bid.
They will no doubt have the support of legions of congregants from the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church in Pretoria.
On Monday, they packed the court gallery, while hundreds of others converged outside and prayed en masse.
They expressed admiration and gratitude for the man they call “Our Father” and “The Major One” and also berated the South African government for "picking" on Bushiri.
The controversial pastor’s large following, lavish lifestyle and methods of healing have come under scrutiny in recent years.
WATCH: Bushiri supporters: 'Is the SA govt bigger than God?'
