-
Gang violence leaves four dead in separate shootings in WCLocal
Aussie dollar goes down under as global slowdown forces RBA shiftBusiness
Sars announces action against tax criminalsLocal
Centurion teacher accused of sexual abuse removed from schoolLocal
High Court rules ANC dissolution of NW PEC was unlawfulLocal
DA WC: Philippi East police station under-resourcing ‘a complete injustice’Politics
Police intervene in standoff between EFF and ANC student bodiesLocal
What Cosatu expects from Ramaphosa's #Sona2019Local
[INFOGRAPHIC] #Sona2019 by the numbersLocal
Opposition parties offer mixed expectations for #Sona2019Politics
ANC: Members implicated in state capture must be dealt with swiftlyPolitics
Case against Victor Molosi murder accused postponedPolitics
[OPINION] Just let children beOpinion
[ANALYSIS] Why delays to fixing healthcare are bad news for South AfricansOpinion
[OPINION] Are we 'zucked'? The case for regulating FacebookOpinion
[ANALYSIS] How easy access to alcohol, and adverts, affect women in SAOpinion
[OPINION] Agrizzi: The confessions of a racistOpinion
[ANALYSIS] Ramos’s exit underscores how few SA women hold top jobsOpinion
PowerBall Results: Tuesday, 5 February 2019Local
Madonna to receive Advocate for Change Award at GLAAD AwardsLifestyle
Women's brains appear 'years younger' than men's: studyLifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs needs to win next Soweto Derby match, says ParkerSport
Naomi Osaka pulls out of Qatar Open with injurySport
India to bowl in first T20 against New ZealandSport
FifaGate: Ex-Guatemala boss sentenced to time served, fined $350,000Sport
Sascoc served with papers by former media partnerSport
CAF confident Egypt will be 'ready' for Cup of NationsSport
Bahraini refugee footballer could be jailed in Thailand until August
Hakeem Al Araibi, who fled criminal charges related to the 2011 Arab Spring protests against Bahrain’s government, is fighting the extradition, saying he faces torture if returned.
BANGKOK – A refugee Bahraini footballer who was arrested in Thailand while on vacation from his new home in Australia could remain in jail until August while a court decides on an extradition request from Bahrain, a Thai official said on Wednesday.
Hakeem Al Araibi, who fled criminal charges related to the 2011 Arab Spring protests against Bahrain’s government, is fighting the extradition, saying he faces torture if returned.
The Thai court hearing the case will need two to three months to give its ruling after the next hearing in late April, said a spokesman for the attorney general’s office.
“So between now and then, Hakeem will have to be in custody for at least until August,” Trumph Jalichandra said.
Australia has appealed to Thailand to release Araibi immediately.
