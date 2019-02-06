Angelina Jolie humbled by refugee camp visit
The _By The Sea_ star stopped by the refugee camp to meet so many families from the ethnic group Rohingya, who have left the Rakhine State in Myanmar.
LONDON - Angelina Jolie was humbled to speak to refugees at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Teknaf, Bangladesh but found it deeply upsetting.
The By The Sea star stopped by the refugee camp to meet so many families from the ethnic group Rohingya, who have left the Rakhine State in Myanmar.
Speaking to the refugees, she said: "You have every right not to be stateless and the way you have been treated shames us all. What is most tragic about this situation is that we cannot say we had no warning."
And discussing with reporters, she added: "It was deeply upsetting to meet the families who have only known persecution and statelessness their whole lives, who speak of being treated like cattle. They have been denied their most basic human right: citizenship in their country of birth. And some still won't even call the Rohingya by their rightful name ... Bangladesh is a generous country rich in culture and history, but with limited resources. And it cannot be left to shoulder the responsibility of hosting Rohingya refugees alone."
Jolie is a Special Envoy to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee and had previously spoken up, urging people to unite in order to overcome the global refugee crisis.
She said: "We live in divisive times. But history also shows our ability to unite, overcome a global crisis, and renew our sense of purpose and community with other nations. That is the greatest strength of an open society. We should not leave the debate to those who would exploit public anxiety for political advantage. We are being tested today and our response will be the measure of our humanity."
Popular in Lifestyle
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday, 5 February 2019
-
Michael B. Jordan 'needed therapy' after starring in ‘Black Panther’
-
Celine Dion slams critics of her weight
-
21 Savage lawyer: 'US visa expiry was not his fault'
-
R Kelly branded ‘monster’ by estranged daughter
-
Jennifer Lawrence confirms engagement to Cooke Maroney
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.