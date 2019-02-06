-
ANC to appeal High Court ruling to have NW PEC reinstated
The ANC's North West chair Supra Mahumapelo and four others approached the court to have the NEC's decision overturned and were successful.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says it will appeal a High Court judgment that found the decision by the national executive committee (NEC) to disband the North West provincial executive committee (PEC) was procedurally unfair.
The judge ruled that the NEC's decision breached the ANC's Constitution as well as the constitutional rights of the applicants.
The ANC's North West chair Supra Mahumapelo and four others approached the court to have the NEC's decision overturned and were successful, with the PEC to be reinstated within two days of this court ruling.
However, the ruling party's Zizi Kodwa says they want to take the matter further.
He said they have planned what they call a rapid response team to respond to the matter.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Timeline
