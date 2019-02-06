ANC to appeal High Court ruling to have NW PEC reinstated

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 40°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

ANC to appeal High Court ruling to have NW PEC reinstated

The ANC's North West chair Supra Mahumapelo and four others approached the court to have the NEC's decision overturned and were successful.

FILE: Supra Mahumapelo. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter.
FILE: Supra Mahumapelo. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter.
23 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says it will appeal a High Court judgment that found the decision by the national executive committee (NEC) to disband the North West provincial executive committee (PEC) was procedurally unfair.

The judge ruled that the NEC's decision breached the ANC's Constitution as well as the constitutional rights of the applicants.

The ANC's North West chair Supra Mahumapelo and four others approached the court to have the NEC's decision overturned and were successful, with the PEC to be reinstated within two days of this court ruling.

However, the ruling party's Zizi Kodwa says they want to take the matter further.

He said they have planned what they call a rapid response team to respond to the matter.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA