ANC changes tune over backing members implicated at Zondo Commission

Bushiri, wife expected to apply for bail todayLocal
Wits students plead with management to provide accommodationLocal
Ramaphosa continues charm offensive to investors in CTBusiness
Case against Victor Molosi murder accused postponedPolitics
Lawyer: Concerns over Jiba’s appointment were because she’s a black womanLocal
#Sona2019: How has President Ramaphosa fared so far?Politics
SA seeks innovation as declining mines add to job crisisPolitics
Cosatu wants ANC members implicated in corruption off election listBusiness
Agrizzi wasn’t lying about meeting Myeni at PTA hotel, investigators findPolitics
'It’s our duty as govt to tackle racism head-on' - De LillePolitics
[OPINION] Just let children be
[ANALYSIS] Why delays to fixing healthcare are bad news for South AfricansOpinion
[OPINION] Are we 'zucked'? The case for regulating FacebookOpinion
[ANALYSIS] How easy access to alcohol, and adverts, affect women in SAOpinion
[OPINION] Agrizzi: The confessions of a racistOpinion
[ANALYSIS] Ramos’s exit underscores how few SA women hold top jobsOpinion
[OPINION] What do our politicians really stand for?Opinion
Apple replacing retail boss as pressure on for salesBusiness
SA seeks innovation as declining mines add to job crisisPolitics
Cosatu wants ANC members implicated in corruption off election listBusiness
Lily Mine promises to recover remains of workersLocal
‘I’m not a racist,’ insists Liam Neeson
It’s official, Oscars will take place without a hostLifestyle
PowerBall Results: Tuesday, 5 February 2019Local
Madonna to receive Advocate for Change Award at GLAAD AwardsLifestyle
Women's brains appear 'years younger' than men's: studyLifestyle
Liam Neeson reveals hunting for ‘black bastard’ to killLifestyle
[LISTEN] Amanda Black on abuse: 'If you don't love yourself, you are vulnerable'Lifestyle
Cardi B voices support for 21 SavageLifestyle
Daniel Craig, Jennifer Lopez and more to present at OscarsLifestyle
[OPINION] Just let children beOpinion
Messi back in training but Valverde will not take risksSport
Maluleka: ‘We are still in the running for silverware this season’Sport
Desiree Ellis announces squad for Cyprus Women’s CupSport
Sipamla: ‘I learnt a lot from De Villers in the MSL’Sport
Jose Mourinho avoids jail but hit with fine for tax fraud in SpainSport
Sonny Bill Williams hints 2019 could be last year with the BluesSport
[WATCH] De Lille launches GOOD party ManifestoPolitics
[WATCH] 'I'll kill you if you tell anyone' - Basson on Bosasa threatsLocal
[WATCH] Fitness: A solution to the male midlife crisis?Lifestyle
[WATCH] 'He was so amazing' - Hoërskool Driehoek mourns pupilsLocal
[WATCH] Seal of approval: Buffel settles in at Fish Hoek beachLocal
[WATCH] Bushiri supporters: 'Is the SA govt bigger than God?'Local
[WATCH] Highlights from the #EFFManifestoLaunchPolitics
[VIDEO] Vanderbijlpark school walkway collapse kills 3Local
[WATCH] Sentencing of Coligny teen's killers postponedLocal
[LISTEN] WC average salaries overtake Gauteng. Here's whyBusiness
[LISTEN] 'Sexy, stylish & influential' Siv Ngesi shares personal money secretsBusiness
[LISTEN] Shepherd Bushiri: Prophet or fraudster?Local
[LISTEN] Hoërskool Driehoek principal: We couldn't have prevented tragedyLocal
[LISTEN] 'We're still in poverty' - caller on no change after apartheidLocal
[LISTEN] Should President Ramaphosa throw Zimbabwe a lifeline?Africa
[LISTEN] Who actually invented the ‘Please Call Me’ SMS service?Business
[LISTEN] Cosatu says alleged mass layoffs behind looming strikeBusiness
[LISTEN] A second chance for SA: Sipho Pityana urges new framework for growthBusiness
[CARTOON] Two-Faced Malema
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
[CARTOON] Spanners in the WorksPolitics
[CARTOON] Not One To Blow His Own Trumpet...Politics
[CARTOON] They have your back, Theresa!World
[CARTOON] Cyril The BurgermasterPolitics
[CARTOON] Unity In Action?Politics
[CARTOON] A Case of InequalityLocal
ANC changes tune over backing members implicated at Zondo Commission
Earlier, the party said it would stand by its members implicated in testimony and make submissions to the Zondo Commission in due time.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has seemingly changed its tune on allegations emerging from the state capture commission of inquiry.
Earlier, the party said it would stand by its members implicated in testimony and make submissions to the Zondo Commission in due time.
It now says some evidence should be dealt with immediately and not at the end of the inquiry.
ANC national spokesperson Zizi Kodwa says, “The ANC categorically said the law enforcement agencies must act where there’s overwhelming evidence of wrongdoing and criminality. On our part, the ANC will not wait. The impact on the integrity will continue to engage with that that’s why we have integrity commission.”
Timeline
Case against Victor Molosi murder accused postponedone hour ago
-
Cosatu wants ANC members implicated in corruption off election list11 hours ago
-
Adriaan Basson: 'Bosasa threats were to stop me investigating them'20 hours ago
-
[WATCH] 'I'll kill you if you tell anyone' - Basson on Bosasa threats20 hours ago
Popular in Politics
-
Agrizzi wasn’t lying about meeting Myeni at PTA hotel, investigators find12 hours ago
-
#Sona2019: How has President Ramaphosa fared so far?one hour ago
-
Cosatu wants ANC members implicated in corruption off election list10 hours ago
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced Malemaone day ago
-
Ramaphosa says billions in investments pouring into SA14 hours ago
-
SAHRC ‘appalled’ by racist comments on Hoërskool Driehoek tragedy15 hours ago
