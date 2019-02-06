ANC changes tune over backing members implicated at Zondo Commission

Earlier, the party said it would stand by its members implicated in testimony and make submissions to the Zondo Commission in due time.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has seemingly changed its tune on allegations emerging from the state capture commission of inquiry.

It now says some evidence should be dealt with immediately and not at the end of the inquiry.

ANC national spokesperson Zizi Kodwa says, “The ANC categorically said the law enforcement agencies must act where there’s overwhelming evidence of wrongdoing and criminality. On our part, the ANC will not wait. The impact on the integrity will continue to engage with that that’s why we have integrity commission.”