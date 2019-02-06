-
Amnesty International urges Ramaphosa to prioritise human rights at #Sona2019
The human rights watchdog says the days of making promises that don’t translate into better lives for people are over.
PRETORIA - Amnesty International is urging President Cyril Ramaphosa to take full and honest stock of human rights in South Africa in his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday.
The human rights watchdog says the days of making promises that don’t translate into better lives for people are over.
Calling for a turning point in South Africa’s human rights, Amnesty International's SA director Shenilla Mohamed says the literacy level is decreasing with more children unable to read and write in their mother tongues.
Healthcare is failing, with only 7% of healthcare facilities offering safe and legal abortions that the law provides for, he adds.
And he says after seven years, the families of the 34 people who died in the Marikana massacre are still waiting for justice.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
