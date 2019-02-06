Bail for Agrizzi, 4 others in Bosasa corruption case

They include former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi who recently testified at the state capture commission of inquiry.

JOHANNESBURG - Five of the seven people charged with corruption, money laundering and fraud related to corruption at Bosasa have been granted R20,000 bail each.

They include former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi who recently testified at the state capture commission of inquiry.

The group appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday afternoon.

The Hawks say two of the suspects are not in Gauteng but arrangements are being made for their cases to be processed in the province.

The arrests follow investigations into the misappropriation of R1.6 billion in tenders awarded to Bosasa by the Correctional Services Department and its affiliates.

The case has now been postponed to 27 March for further investigation.