1 dead after gas explosion at Mpumalanga mine

Eskom Megawatt Park employers return to work after picketing
Local
It’s believed a group of other men are still trapped underground.
JOHANNESBURG - Police say a man, believed to be an illegal miner, has died after a gas explosion at the disused Gloria Coal Mine near Middelburg, Mpumalanga.
It’s believed a group of other men are still trapped underground.
The men gained access to the old shaft on Wednesday afternoon allegedly to steal cables.
Search and rescue teams were on the scene to start the rescue operation.
The police's Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said police were trying to stop community members from interfering.
“What I can confirm is that two [men] were retrieved, unfortunately, one passed on but the other one survived.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.