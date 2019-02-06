1 dead after gas explosion at Mpumalanga mine

It’s believed a group of other men are still trapped underground.

JOHANNESBURG - Police say a man, believed to be an illegal miner, has died after a gas explosion at the disused Gloria Coal Mine near Middelburg, Mpumalanga.

It’s believed a group of other men are still trapped underground.

The men gained access to the old shaft on Wednesday afternoon allegedly to steal cables.

Search and rescue teams were on the scene to start the rescue operation.

The police's Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said police were trying to stop community members from interfering.

“What I can confirm is that two [men] were retrieved, unfortunately, one passed on but the other one survived.”