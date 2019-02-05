Zim activists to continue protesting outside Groote Schuur over Chiwenga

This despite confirmation from Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo that Chiwenga is not an inpatient at the facility.

JOHANNESBURG – Social movement Tajamuka says Zimbabwean nationals will continue protesting outside Groote Schuur Hospital until vice president Constantino Chiwenga returns homes.

This despite confirmation from Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo that Chiwenga is not an in-patient at the facility.

The group is accusing Chiwenga of victimising striking Zimbabwean doctors and insists that he must be treated at home.

Activist Promise Mkwananzi says: “Mr Chiwenga must be treated in the hospitals that are in the country, which is cheaper and which is not taking much from the taxpayers’ money, especially for a man who has refused to attend to the grievances of the health sector in Zimbabwe.”

The health of Chiwenga, 62, is closely followed in Zimbabwe because he is widely seen as the power behind President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the front-runner to succeed him. The former military general led the coup that ousted long-time ruler Robert Mugabe in 2017.

Mnangagwa last week dismissed rumours of a rift with Chiwenga, which have gathered momentum since he promised action in response to a brutal security crackdown on protests last month while he was abroad.

The privately-owned NewsDay said Chiwenga had initially checked in at a private hospital last week but had to travel to Cape Town, South Africa for further treatment. The paper, quoting sources, did not say what he was being treated for.

George Charamba, the spokesperson in the presidency, on Monday said he could not immediately comment.

Last October, Charamba said Chiwenga travelled to South Africa for treatment for injuries sustained in a bombing during a Mnangagwa campaign rally ahead of the 30 July vote.

Since last year, Chiwenga’s hands have been visibly swollen with discoloured skin patches.

