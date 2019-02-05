Women's brains appear 'years younger' than men's: study

-
Britain's May to meet EU leaders Thursday on BrexitWorld
-
Lily Mine promises to recover remains of workersLocal
-
Mrewbi's lawyer says no proper investigation went into Mdluli’s corruption caseLocal
-
Agrizzi wasn’t lying about meeting Myeni at PTA hotel, investigators findPolitics
-
City of CT extends registration date for solar photovoltaic systemsLocal
-
Pope admits priests, bishops sexually abused nunsWorld
Popular Topics
-
Lily Mine promises to recover remains of workersLocal
-
Mrewbi's lawyer says no proper investigation went into Mdluli’s corruption caseLocal
-
Agrizzi wasn’t lying about meeting Myeni at PTA hotel, investigators findPolitics
-
City of CT extends registration date for solar photovoltaic systemsLocal
-
Sanef condemns 'chilling treatment' of journos by Durban metro copsLocal
-
#RandReport: Rand steady before Trump State of the Union address, stocks upBusiness
Popular Topics
-
'It’s our duty as govt to tackle racism head-on' - De LillePolitics
-
PIC board should not be headed by a politician, says HolomisaBusiness
-
Ramaphosa says billions in investments pouring into SABusiness
-
Cosatu: Govt & private sector cannot retrench workersPolitics
-
SAHRC ‘appalled’ by racist comments on Hoërskool Driehoek tragedyPolitics
-
DA ‘concerned’ about under-resourced Philippi East police stationPolitics
[OPINION] Just let children be
-
[ANALYSIS] Why delays to fixing healthcare are bad news for South AfricansOpinion
-
[OPINION] Are we 'zucked'? The case for regulating FacebookOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] How easy access to alcohol, and adverts, affect women in SAOpinion
-
[OPINION] Agrizzi: The confessions of a racistOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Ramos’s exit underscores how few SA women hold top jobsOpinion
-
[OPINION] What do our politicians really stand for?Opinion
Popular Topics
-
#RandReport: Rand steady before Trump State of the Union address, stocks upBusiness
-
PIC board should not be headed by a politician, says HolomisaBusiness
-
Petrol price hike kicks in at midnightLocal
-
Ramaphosa says billions in investments pouring into SABusiness
-
Cosatu: Govt & private sector cannot retrench workersPolitics
-
Gregory Lawrence corroborates Agrizzi’s Bosasa money laundering claimsBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Women's brains appear 'years younger' than men's: studyLifestyle
-
Liam Neeson reveals hunting for ‘black bastard’ to killLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Amanda Black on abuse: 'If you don't love yourself, you are vulnerable'Lifestyle
-
Cardi B voices support for 21 SavageLifestyle
-
Daniel Craig, Jennifer Lopez and more to present at OscarsLifestyle
-
[OPINION] Just let children beOpinion
-
Lawyer for 21 Savage claims rapper’s arrest 'based on incorrect information'Lifestyle
-
Michelle Williams: #MeToo movement has been ‘rewarding’Lifestyle
-
Cancer: The global impactLifestyle
-
Messi back in training but Valverde will not take risksSport
-
Maluleka: ‘We are still in the running for silverware this season’Sport
-
Desiree Ellis announces squad for Cyprus Women’s CupSport
-
Sipamla: ‘I learnt a lot from De Villers in the MSL’Sport
-
Jose Mourinho avoids jail but hit with fine for tax fraud in SpainSport
-
Sonny Bill Williams hints 2019 could be last year with the BluesSport
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] De Lille launches GOOD party ManifestoPolitics
-
[WATCH] 'I'll kill you if you tell anyone' - Basson on Bosasa threatsLocal
-
[WATCH] Fitness: A solution to the male midlife crisis?Lifestyle
-
[WATCH] 'He was so amazing' - Hoërskool Driehoek mourns pupilsLocal
-
[WATCH] Seal of approval: Buffel settles in at Fish Hoek beachLocal
-
[WATCH] Bushiri supporters: 'Is the SA govt bigger than God?'Local
-
[WATCH] Highlights from the #EFFManifestoLaunchPolitics
-
[VIDEO] Vanderbijlpark school walkway collapse kills 3Local
-
[WATCH] Sentencing of Coligny teen's killers postponedLocal
-
[LISTEN] WC average salaries overtake Gauteng. Here's whyBusiness
-
[LISTEN] 'Sexy, stylish & influential' Siv Ngesi shares personal money secretsBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Shepherd Bushiri: Prophet or fraudster?Local
-
[LISTEN] Hoërskool Driehoek principal: We couldn't have prevented tragedyLocal
-
[LISTEN] 'We're still in poverty' - caller on no change after apartheidLocal
-
[LISTEN] Should President Ramaphosa throw Zimbabwe a lifeline?Africa
-
[LISTEN] Who actually invented the ‘Please Call Me’ SMS service?Business
-
[LISTEN] Cosatu says alleged mass layoffs behind looming strikeBusiness
-
[LISTEN] A second chance for SA: Sipho Pityana urges new framework for growthBusiness
[CARTOON] Two-Faced Malema
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
-
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
-
[CARTOON] Spanners in the WorksPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Not One To Blow His Own Trumpet...Politics
-
[CARTOON] They have your back, Theresa!World
-
[CARTOON] Cyril The BurgermasterPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Unity In Action?Politics
-
[CARTOON] A Case of InequalityLocal
- Tue
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 23°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 23°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 36°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 40°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 21°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 18°C
Women's brains appear 'years younger' than men's: study
The study enrolled 121 women and 84 men, who underwent PET scans to measure brain metabolism or the flow of oxygen and glucose in their brains.
WASHINGTON, United States - Women tend to outlive men and stay mentally sharp longer, and a new study out Monday could explain why: female brains appear on average about three years younger.
The study enrolled 121 women and 84 men, who underwent PET scans to measure brain metabolism or the flow of oxygen and glucose in their brains.
Like other organs in the body, the brain uses sugar as fuel. But just how it metabolizes glucose can reveal a lot about the brain's metabolic age.
Subjects ranged from their 20s to 80s, and across those age spans, women's brains appeared metabolically younger than men's, said the findings in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, a peer-reviewed US journal.
A machine-learned algorithm showed that women's brains were on average about 3.8 years younger than their chronological ages.
And when compared to men, male brains were about were 2.4 years older than their true ages.
"It's not that men's brains age faster," said senior author Manu Goyal, assistant professor of radiology at Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis.
"They start adulthood about three years older than women, and that persists throughout life," said Goyal.
But why?
One theory is that hormones might begin shaping brain metabolism at a young age, setting females on a pattern that is more youthful throughout their lives, compared to men.
Scientists hope to find out if metabolic differences in the brain may play a protective role for women, who tend to score better than men on cognitive tests of reason, memory and problem-solving in old age.
It "could mean that the reason women don't experience as much cognitive decline in later years is because their brains are effectively younger," said Goyal.
More work is underway to confirm and better understand the implications of the research.
Timeline
More in Lifestyle
-
Madonna to receive Advocate for Change Award at GLAAD Awards7 minutes ago
-
Liam Neeson reveals hunting for ‘black bastard’ to kill2 hours ago
-
[LISTEN] Amanda Black on abuse: 'If you don't love yourself, you are vulnerable'4 hours ago
-
Cardi B voices support for 21 Savage4 hours ago
-
Daniel Craig, Jennifer Lopez and more to present at Oscars4 hours ago
-
[OPINION] Just let children be6 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.