Wits beefs up security to prevent protesters disrupting classes
Around 50 protestors on Monday brought some classes on West campus to a halt, demanding that students that owe the university money be allowed to register and for more accommodation to be made available.
JOHANNESBURG – Wits University has deployed extra private security on campus on Tuesday morning to ensure that protesters don't disrupt classes again.
Around 50 protestors on Monday brought some classes on West campus to a halt, demanding that students that owe the university money be allowed to register and for more accommodation to be made available.
Wits spokesperson Shirona Patel says that at the moment, about 30 students have staged a sit-in.
“Today the academic programme goes ahead as normal. You must remember we’re having people who are protesting and it’s about between 50 and 100 at any time and this is out of the student body of about 37,500. So, the majority of them are in class.”
She says the university is in the process of going through CCTV footage of Monday's protests to ensure appropriate action is taken against those involved.
Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor is concerned about disruptions at institutions of higher learning.
In KwaZulu-Natal, students are also protesting at five campuses at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Mangosuthu and Durban Universities of Technology.
Protesters are demanding student qualified for National Students Financial Aid Scheme be allowed to register.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
International embassies say media got their SA corruption memo wrong
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced Malema
-
ANC accuses 5 Western countries of pushing for regime change in SA
-
The man behind the pulpit: Who is Shepherd Bushiri?
-
Baleka Mbete anxious over her future in Parliament
-
Early morning fire at Hout Bay's Tintswalo contained
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.