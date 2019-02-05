Wits beefs up security to prevent protesters disrupting classes

Around 50 protestors on Monday brought some classes on West campus to a halt, demanding that students that owe the university money be allowed to register and for more accommodation to be made available.

JOHANNESBURG – Wits University has deployed extra private security on campus on Tuesday morning to ensure that protesters don't disrupt classes again.

Wits spokesperson Shirona Patel says that at the moment, about 30 students have staged a sit-in.

“Today the academic programme goes ahead as normal. You must remember we’re having people who are protesting and it’s about between 50 and 100 at any time and this is out of the student body of about 37,500. So, the majority of them are in class.”

She says the university is in the process of going through CCTV footage of Monday's protests to ensure appropriate action is taken against those involved.

Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor is concerned about disruptions at institutions of higher learning.

In KwaZulu-Natal, students are also protesting at five campuses at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Mangosuthu and Durban Universities of Technology.

Protesters are demanding student qualified for National Students Financial Aid Scheme be allowed to register.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)