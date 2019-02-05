WC Health Dept launches HPV vaccination campaign

The aim of the campaign is to ensure all grade four girls at public schools, who are aged nine, receive the HPV vaccine which prevents cervical cancer.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Department of Health has launched its human papillomavirus (HPV) campaign on Tuesday in efforts to safeguard the health of young girls.

The campaign, which will run until 15 March, aims to ensure all grade four girls at public schools who are aged nine receive the HPV vaccine which prevents cervical cancer.

Leensie Lötter, the spokesperson for the Department of Health, has called on parents to ensure consent forms are signed for school nurses to administer the shot.

“Cervical cancer is one of the leading types of cancers among women in South Africa. So, it’s important to vaccinate young girls against HPV in order to prevent them from contracting cervical cancer later in life.“

International World Cancer Day was commemorated on 4 February.