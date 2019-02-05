Popular Topics
Go

[WATCH] Fitness: A solution to the male midlife crisis?

| Cocaine, porn and sports cars are becoming less popular coping mechanisms for men between the ages of 35 and 50. Their new addiction: fitness.

JOHANNESBURG - A midlife crisis can come in many forms. According to Forbes.com, there are some tell-tale signs that it’s hit you, including feeling apathetic and overwhelmed and making drastic changes to your life plans. According to doctors, andropause, as it is medically known, is similar to that of menopause, but happens about 10 years earlier than menopause in women.

Johannesburg psychologist Edward Wollf explained to EWN that a growing number of men are trading in clubbing, expensive sports cars and other coping mechanisms during their midlife crises for workouts.

EWN’s Thomas Holder tries to find out why more men seem to be seeking solace in hardcore exercise in their most difficult moments.

