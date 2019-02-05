Student protester injured after scuffle over sit-in at Wits
The university deployed private security guards this morning after a number of classes were disrupted during protests on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG – A protester has been injured during a scuffle with private security guards at the Wits University.
About 50 people have staged a sit-in against a lack of accommodation on campus.
The university deployed private security guards on Tuesday morning after a number of classes were disrupted during protests on Monday.
Wits spokesperson Shirona Patel says: “There’s a group of about 30 students who wanted to occupy the main part of Solomon Mahlangu House.
“Private security then asked them to move to one side, which they refused to do; a scuffle then ensued. So, they were moved by some of the security members.”
Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor is concerned about disruptions at institutions of higher learning.
In KwaZulu-Natal, students are also protesting at five campuses at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Mangosuthu University and the Durban University of Technology.
They are demanding that students qualified for National Students Financial Aid Scheme be allowed to register.
Pandor’s spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele says: “Students must try to use all alternative avenues within the institutions to resolve this matter before they can go on protest. The minister has already spoken to the administrator of NSFAS to speed up processes relating to students queries.”
Popular in Local
-
International embassies say media got their SA corruption memo wrong
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced Malema
-
ANC accuses 5 Western countries of pushing for regime change in SA
-
The man behind the pulpit: Who is Shepherd Bushiri?
-
Baleka Mbete anxious over her future in Parliament
-
Early morning fire at Hout Bay's Tintswalo contained
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.