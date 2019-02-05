Student protester injured after scuffle over sit-in at Wits

JOHANNESBURG – A protester has been injured during a scuffle with private security guards at the Wits University.

About 50 people have staged a sit-in against a lack of accommodation on campus.

The university deployed private security guards on Tuesday morning after a number of classes were disrupted during protests on Monday.

Wits spokesperson Shirona Patel says: “There’s a group of about 30 students who wanted to occupy the main part of Solomon Mahlangu House.

“Private security then asked them to move to one side, which they refused to do; a scuffle then ensued. So, they were moved by some of the security members.”

Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor is concerned about disruptions at institutions of higher learning.

In KwaZulu-Natal, students are also protesting at five campuses at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Mangosuthu University and the Durban University of Technology.

They are demanding that students qualified for National Students Financial Aid Scheme be allowed to register.

Pandor’s spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele says: “Students must try to use all alternative avenues within the institutions to resolve this matter before they can go on protest. The minister has already spoken to the administrator of NSFAS to speed up processes relating to students queries.”