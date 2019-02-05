State capture investigators expected to give evidence at Zondo Commission

The commission is also expected to hear testimony from witnesses on the intimidation of journalists.

JOHANNESBURG – The state capture commission of inquiry is expected to resume on Tuesday morning with evidence from its own investigators.

The state capture commission says it will hear evidence from two of its own investigators today.

The commission indicated last week that its investigators were probing allegations presented by several witnesses regarding contracts between the Department of Correctional Services and facilities management company Bosasa.

On Friday, former African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament Dennis Bloem told the inquiry that contracts Bosasa had with the government amounted to money laundering.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo then said that the commission must establish if the company still enjoys the alleged corrupt deals with the government.

Meanwhile, the commission is also expected to hear testimony from witnesses on the intimidation of journalists.

