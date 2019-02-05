Small Cabinet, no e-tolls - De Lille unveils GOOD’s manifesto
The veteran politician said if elected into government, her cabinet will have no more than 15 cabinet members.
CAPE TOWN – Former Cape Town mayor and Democratic Alliance member Patricia de Lille has promised a complete overhaul of government with a trimmed down Cabinet should her new political party be elected into government.
The veteran politician officially launched her GOOD party’s manifesto on Tuesday in Cape Town.
De Lille says if elected to power, GOOD will establish structure that will give cities more power. JF— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 5, 2019
De Lille says open public land will be distributed and used for housing, amenities and recreational facilities in communities. One family should receive one plot to build their homes. JF— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 5, 2019
De Lille said if elected into government, her Cabinet will have no more than 15 members.
The former mayor also has plans to scrap e-tolls in Gauteng.
“To assist economic growth in our country, government must lead by example by cutting down government operational expenditure.”
De Lille will also give more powers to municipalities to improve basic service delivery.
On tackling corruption, she promises more transparency and the prosecution of corrupt officials.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
