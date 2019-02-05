Sipamla: ‘I learnt a lot from De Villers in the MSL’

Medium fast bowlerLutho Sipamla says AB de Villiers showed plenty of confidence in him by allowing him to set his own fields.

JOHANNESBURG - Proteas new bowling sensation Lutho Sipamla has credited the experience he had playing with retired former South African captain AB de Villiers at the Tshwane Spartans in the inaugural Mzansi Super League.

The 20-year-old Sipamla made an impressive T20 International debut for his country in the series-clinching second T20 at the Wanderers on Sunday, where he returned measly figures of 0/23 in his four overs, which was an important contribution in the context of the match.

Bowling at first change, the former under 19 seamer was able to reign in the rapid run rate in which Pakistan were batting at in pursuit of 189 for victory. Sipamla was most impressive with his control and variations.

The young Warriors bowler says playing under de Villiers in the first instalment of the MSL was an invaluable experience in which he gained knowledge about bowling in pressure situations at the highest level.

“I gained a lot of experience playing with AB at the Spartans recently. Mentally, it was a life changing experience and it forced me to raise my game. That whole month, AB kept me very calm with his presence on and off the field.”

Sipamla impressed in South Africa’s flagship T20 tournament, taking 16 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 20.56, the joint second most wickets in the competition alongside Sri Lankan leg spinner Jeevan Mendis, which caught the eye of the Proteas selectors.

The Port Elizabeth-born right arm medium fast bowler says de Villiers showed plenty of confidence in him by allowing him to set his own fields during the tournament.

“At the Spartans, I was allowed to set my own fields and AB encouraged me to do so and helped me with some of those field settings which was a great experience for me. That helped me a lot with my bowling, being allowed to set my own fields gave me the confidence to bowl where I wanted to bowl.”

Sipamla will have another opportunity to impress when the Proteas take on Pakistan in the 3rd and final T20 International at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.