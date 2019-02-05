Seven dead in Paris building blaze: fire service

The blaze in the French capital's trendy 16th arrondissement also left 27 people - including three firefighters - with minor injuries.

PARIS – Seven people died and another was seriously injured in a building fire in a wealthy Paris neighbourhood on Monday night, the fire service said.

"The toll could still increase because the fire is still in progress on the 7th and 8th floors" of the eight-storey block, a fire service spokesperson said at the scene.

The blaze in the French capital's trendy 16th arrondissement also left 27 people - including three firefighters - with minor injuries.