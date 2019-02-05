-
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
-
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
-
[CARTOON] Spanners in the WorksPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Not One To Blow His Own Trumpet...Politics
-
[CARTOON] They have your back, Theresa!World
-
[CARTOON] Cyril The BurgermasterPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Unity In Action?Politics
-
[CARTOON] A Case of InequalityLocal
Schooling resumes in Mfuleni after protests over pupil placement
Some buildings were stoned and officials were threatened with violence.
CAPE TOWN - Classes have resumed at schools in Mfuleni.
Lessons were disrupted at several schools in the area last week by protests.
Some buildings were stoned and officials were threatened with violence.
It's alleged that a group of community members whose children still haven't been placed were behind the demonstrations.
The Western Cape Education MEC’s spokesperson Jessica Shelver says that officials are arranging schedules for learners to catch up.
“Schools in Mfuleni returned to normal on Monday and we’re hoping this is due to the parents and the community hearing our pleas to not let a few agenda-seeking individuals determine the future of their children’s education. In total, 10 schools were disrupted on Friday.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
International embassies say media got their SA corruption memo wrong2 hours ago
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced Malema4 hours ago
-
ANC accuses 5 Western countries of pushing for regime change in SA4 hours ago
-
The man behind the pulpit: Who is Shepherd Bushiri?18 hours ago
-
Baleka Mbete anxious over her future in Parliament4 hours ago
-
Early morning fire at Hout Bay's Tintswalo contained3 hours ago
