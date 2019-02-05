Schooling resumes in Mfuleni after protests over pupil placement

Some buildings were stoned and officials were threatened with violence.

CAPE TOWN - Classes have resumed at schools in Mfuleni.

Lessons were disrupted at several schools in the area last week by protests.

Some buildings were stoned and officials were threatened with violence.

It's alleged that a group of community members whose children still haven't been placed were behind the demonstrations.

The Western Cape Education MEC’s spokesperson Jessica Shelver says that officials are arranging schedules for learners to catch up.

“Schools in Mfuleni returned to normal on Monday and we’re hoping this is due to the parents and the community hearing our pleas to not let a few agenda-seeking individuals determine the future of their children’s education. In total, 10 schools were disrupted on Friday.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)