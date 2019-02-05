Sanef condemns 'chilling treatment' of journos by Durban metro cops

Reporters who were trying to gain access to the City Hall were prevented from entering the building and were manhandled, shoved and shown the door by security.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) has condemned what it’s described as the unconstitutional and chilling treatment of journalists by metro police officers outside the Durban City Hall.

The reporters were on the premises to attend a Democratic Alliance (DA) briefing on alleged fraud and corruption by city officials.

While waiting for their colleagues to arrive in the DA caucus room, journalists were approached by eight metro police officers armed with guns and asked to vacate the venue on an instruction of Mayor Zandile Gumede’s office.

Sanef KZN conveyor Judy Sandison says, “The journalists were very upset when they’re being manhandled, asked to leave, pushed and shoved, apparently, when they were there legitimately to report on a news conference in the Durban City Hall. So, we’re very concerned, as Sanef, about this because anything that restricts the journalists’ freedom of access to information restricts the rights of the public to know.”

The mayor’s office has been unavailable for comment.