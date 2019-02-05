SAHRC ‘appalled’ by racist comments on Hoërskool Driehoek tragedy

BLF leader Andile Mngxitama says his party stands with its spokesperson Lindsay Maasdorp who made insensitive and racist comments following Hoërskool Driehoek deaths.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says its appalled by the racist comments made by the Black First Land First (BLF) spokesperson Lindsay Maasdorp and others about the deadly collapse at Hoërskool Driehoek.

Four pupils were killed after an overhead walkway caved in at the Vanderbijlpark school on Friday.

Maasdoorp and a few others posted comments on social media, with one Facebook user calling on people not to feel pain for white children, while another wrote: “minus three land criminals - great news”.

At the same time, BLF leader Andile Mngxitama says his party stands with its spokesperson.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) and Freedom Front Plus have taken the BLF to the Human Rights Commission and want the group prevented from taking part in the upcoming general elections.

Mngxitama says attempts by parties to have BLF deregistered at the Independent Electoral Commission will not succeed.

He says instead of condemning the party and its spokesperson, let the country rather have an open dialogue about why people hold such views.

“Black people are very unhappy. We must not hold up into this, let’s deal with the solution. What is the solution? The solution is not backtracking and talking, it’s addressing what divides us.”

He says countless attempts by the DA to have his party removed from 2019’s polls are a clear indication that they feel intimidated by the idea of having what he described as an “authentic black voice” in Parliament.

