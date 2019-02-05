SA Medical Association to doctors: 'Don't go to work until salaries paid'

The Gauteng Health Department last week failed to process the salaries of some new employees.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Medical Association (Sama) has called on all doctors and other healthcare professionals who have not yet received their salaries to not report to work until they are paid.

Last week, doctors were informed that they will not receive their January salaries on time due to a delay in processing new details.

The association's Dr Rhulani Ngwenya says that according to their agreement with the Gauteng Health Department, doctors who have not been paid would be allowed to go on special leave until they receive their salaries.

“We discussed the issue with the director general of health in the national office, who has made an undertaking that she went and spoke to all the provinces.”

But an intern at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital says that management at the facility has denied this.

“The hospitals are now rejecting us and are now saying that they have not received any official communication from the department and that they will be rejecting the special leave and they will be taking that from the annual leave.”

The Health Department in the province says that payments will be processed during the course of this week and the last group of workers will be paid by Thursday.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)