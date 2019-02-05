Roelofse: 'Mrwebi interference in Mdluli case was bid to derail prosecution'
Roelofse testified at the Mokgoro inquiry last week but has returned today to be cross-examined by Mrwebi’s legal team.
PRETORIA – Senior Hawks investigator Colonel Kobus Roelofse insists Lawrence Mrwebi’s interference in the case against former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli was an attempt to derail the prosecution.
Roelofse testified at the Mokgoro Inquiry last week but has returned on Tuesday to be cross-examined by Mrwebi’s legal team.
The inquiry is investigating Mrwebi and Nomgcobo Jiba’s fitness to hold office.
Advocate Ally Ramawele tried to clarify aspects of Roelefse’s evidence.
"You mentioned in your testimony that Advocate Mrwebi interfered in an investigation."
Roelofse responded: "I can't remember the exact words but that is what it boils down to, yes."
Ramawele pushed for further clarification: "So what you are saying is that he interfered in the investigation related to Mdluli?"
To which Roelofse replied: "I'm saying that the decisions he made, made it very difficult for us to investigate the matter."
